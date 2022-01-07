The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #3 (Reporting period: 31/12/2021 to 07/01/2022)

Highlights

• WFP is continuing to scale up its support to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in the deployment of connectivity solutions.

• In addition to the four Mobile Operations Vehicle for Emergencies (MOVE) units already deployed, WFP has supported DICT with the installation and configuration of 11 Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) that are now providing connectivity in thirteen different sites spread over seven locations in the affected areas.

• Visa approvals have been obtained for the deployment of four international staff to support the national ETC response. An ETC coordinator from the Global ETC team and an ICT specialist from WFP’s Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency Support Team (FITTEST) are preparing to deploy to the Philippines in the coming days. They will be followed by two additional ICT specialists from WFP Standby partner Ericsson Response.