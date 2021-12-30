The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) ETC Situation Report #2 Reporting period: 25/12/2021 to 30/12/2021

Highlights

WFP and the Government of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) mobilized on 13 December, following a request to support government preparedness efforts ahead of incoming Typhoon Rai (Odette).

Since Typhoon Rai (Odette) hit the Philippines on 16 December, connectivity services have been set up to support government and coordination hubs in six key operational areas – Surigao City, Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, and Butuan City in northeastern Mindanao, as well as Sipalay City in the Western Visayas and Alegria in Cebu.