Philippines

The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) ETC Situation Report #2 Reporting period: 25/12/2021 to 30/12/2021

Highlights

  • WFP and the Government of the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) mobilized on 13 December, following a request to support government preparedness efforts ahead of incoming Typhoon Rai (Odette).

  • Since Typhoon Rai (Odette) hit the Philippines on 16 December, connectivity services have been set up to support government and coordination hubs in six key operational areas – Surigao City, Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, and Butuan City in northeastern Mindanao, as well as Sipalay City in the Western Visayas and Alegria in Cebu.

  • The ETC submitted a request to the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for US$225,000 to expand and support connectivity services to the government, humanitarians and affected communities in up to six locations.

