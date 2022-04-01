The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #11 - Final (Reporting period: 19 – 31 March 2022)

Highlights

· National telecommunications providers have significantly recovered services across the affected areas since Typhoon Rai (Odette) hit the Philippines in December 2021, including on Dinagat Island and Siargao Island, where the recovery has been slower. There is a reduced need for emergency telecommunications services in the response.

· Following the departure of the ETC Coordinator on 30 March, WFP-led ETC activities were transitioned back to the WFP Country Office with maintenance of installed satellite connectivity equipment and coordination activities to be carried out as needed from 31 March.

· At the time of transition on 31 March, the ETC had set up connectivity services in 24 sites across the Caraga region and in southern Leyte with 625 daily users of the services from seven UN agencies, six I/NGOs, government staff, and affected communities. The provision of shared connectivity services will continue to be delivered in selected locations until stable commercial alternatives become available.