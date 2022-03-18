The Philippines - Typhoon Rai (Odette) - ETC Situation Report #10 (Reporting period: 12 – 18 March 2022)

Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) struck the central Philippine islands on 16 December 2021. Since then, the Global ETC has been coordinating with its partners globally and on the ground to support government response efforts and the needs of humanitarian responders through the national ETC, led by the Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Highlights

· In response to Cyclone Rai (Odette), internet connectivity has been established in 24 sites across the Caraga region—Surigao City, Dinagat Island, and Siargao Island—as well as in Maasin city in southern Leyte.

· Internet connectivity services have been installed in two new shared humanitarian offices on Dinagat Island and Siargao Island. The services will be utilized by four humanitarian organizations—Care International, WFP, Accord, and Action contre la Faim (ACF).

· Meanwhile, connectivity services in the UN common office in Maasin city were deactivated, as national services there are now fully recovered.