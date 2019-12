Typhoon Phanfone (locally named Ursula) made 7 landfalls on 24-25 December in the provinces of Leyte, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Iloilo, Aklan, Antique and Oriental Mindoro before exiting in the West Philippines Sea. Areas along its track experienced heavy to intense rains and strong winds and storm surges. Many of the regions affected were the same areas that were damaged by Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy) three weeks earlier.