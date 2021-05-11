Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone (Ursula) Operation n° MDRPH038 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Phanfone (locally named Ursula) made initial landfall on 24 December 2019 at 16:45 in Salcedo, Eastern Samar as a category-2 typhoon. The typhoon travelled across the country in the Visayas region following a similar path to Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in November 2013, making a total of seven landfalls in as many provinces, over two days in Eastern Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Gigantes Islands, Aklan, Antique and Oriental Mindoro. Between 25 and 30 December, 26 municipalities were declared under state of calamity. The impact of the typhoon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and DSW-DROMIC is presented below:

People affected

A total of 3,296,877 people (approximately 795,449 families) in 3,099 barangays in Region V (Bicol), Region VI (Western Visayas), Region VII (Central Visayas), Region VIII (Eastern Visayas), CARAGA and MIMAROPA were affected. Approximately 60 per cent1 of those affected were in Region VIII (Eastern Visayas).

Casualties

57 dead, 369 injured, and six still missing

Houses damaged

527,201 houses damaged, including 59,471 totally damaged (destroyed) and 467,730 partially damaged in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII and VIII.