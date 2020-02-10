10 Feb 2020

Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation Update n° 1 (MDRPH038)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1 MB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Phanfone (locally named Ursula) made initial landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar as a category-2 typhoon and crossed the Visayas region. Over 3.2 million people or over 766,000 families in more than 3,000 barangays have been affected, in regions V, VI, VII, VII, Caraga and MIMAROPA.

The typhoon then travelled across the country following a similar path to Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in November 2013, making a total of seven landfalls over two days. See below summary table of landfalls:

According to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), issued 10 January 2020:

  • Pre-emptive evacuation of 58,400 people (12,364 families) in Bicol (V), Central Visayas (VII), Eastern Visayas (VIII) and MIMAROPA regions (IV-B).

  • 783,095 families (3,267,915 people) were affected in 3,073 barangays of which 60 percent1 of those affected were in Region VIII (Eastern Visayas).

  • 57 dead, 369 injured, and six still missing.

  • Families displaced:

    • 3,918 people (932 families) remain sheltered in 103 temporary evacuation centres (ECs), and

    • 34,492 people (7,199 families) were sheltered outside the ECs, with host families or open spaces

  • Houses damaged:

    • 530,696 houses damaged, including 60,483 totally damaged (destroyed) and 470,213 partially damaged.

  • Damaged infrastructure: o 467 schools partially damaged.

    • 32 health facilities partially damaged.

    • 106 public structures damaged of which 84 partially and 22 totally damaged.

    • 72 road sections and 4 bridges were affected, of which three road sections and three bridges remain impassable.

    • 353 cities/municipalities experienced power outage of which 268 are fully restored, 79 partially and six still for restoration.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.