Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation Update n° 1 (MDRPH038)
A. SITUATION ANALYSIS
Description of the disaster
Typhoon Phanfone (locally named Ursula) made initial landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar as a category-2 typhoon and crossed the Visayas region. Over 3.2 million people or over 766,000 families in more than 3,000 barangays have been affected, in regions V, VI, VII, VII, Caraga and MIMAROPA.
The typhoon then travelled across the country following a similar path to Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in November 2013, making a total of seven landfalls over two days. See below summary table of landfalls:
According to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), issued 10 January 2020:
Pre-emptive evacuation of 58,400 people (12,364 families) in Bicol (V), Central Visayas (VII), Eastern Visayas (VIII) and MIMAROPA regions (IV-B).
783,095 families (3,267,915 people) were affected in 3,073 barangays of which 60 percent1 of those affected were in Region VIII (Eastern Visayas).
57 dead, 369 injured, and six still missing.
Families displaced:
3,918 people (932 families) remain sheltered in 103 temporary evacuation centres (ECs), and
34,492 people (7,199 families) were sheltered outside the ECs, with host families or open spaces
Houses damaged:
- 530,696 houses damaged, including 60,483 totally damaged (destroyed) and 470,213 partially damaged.
Damaged infrastructure: o 467 schools partially damaged.
32 health facilities partially damaged.
106 public structures damaged of which 84 partially and 22 totally damaged.
72 road sections and 4 bridges were affected, of which three road sections and three bridges remain impassable.
353 cities/municipalities experienced power outage of which 268 are fully restored, 79 partially and six still for restoration.
