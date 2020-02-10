Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation Update n° 1 (MDRPH038)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Phanfone (locally named Ursula) made initial landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar as a category-2 typhoon and crossed the Visayas region. Over 3.2 million people or over 766,000 families in more than 3,000 barangays have been affected, in regions V, VI, VII, VII, Caraga and MIMAROPA.

The typhoon then travelled across the country following a similar path to Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in November 2013, making a total of seven landfalls over two days. See below summary table of landfalls:

According to the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), issued 10 January 2020: