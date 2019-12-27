Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRPH038

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

According to the Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Typhoon Phanfone (known locally as Typhoon Ursula) the typhoon made landfall with maximum winds of 120 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 150 km/h (Category 1).

The typhoon then travelled across the country following a similar path to Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in November 2013 making a total of seven landfalls over two days as follows:

• Tuesday, 24 December 2019: Salcedo, Eastern Samar - 4:45 pm; Tacloban City, Leyte - 7:30 pm;

Cabucgayan, Biliran - 9:15 pm (local time).

• Wednesday, 25 December 2019: Gigantes Islands, Carles, Iloilo - 2:30 am; Ibajay, Aklan - 8:40 am; Semirara Island, Caluya, Antique - 1 pm;

Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro - 3 pm (local time).

Based on its latest forecast track, Phanfone is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, 28 December 2019.

Heavy flooding and serious damage were seen in areas in the typhoon's path from the first landfall in Samar, Eastern Visayas to Panay Island, Western Visayas. Particularly heavy flooding was reported in Capiz, Panay Island.

The initial and latest National Disaster Risk Reduction Council (NDRRMC situation report #5) report states:

• A total of 16 dead and six missing in Regions VI and VII.

• A total of 12,139 families or 45,757 persons are affected in 340 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA V, VI, VII,

VIII and CARAGA.

• There are 10,905 families or 38,832 persons taking temporary shelter in 90 evacuation centers in Regions VII and CARAGA, while 344 families or 1,089 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends.

• A total of two schools were partially damaged in Iloilo and Roxas City (Region VI).

• A total of 115 cities/municipalities experienced power outages in Regions VI and VIII – power in 25 areas were already restored.

• Typhoon Phanfone earlier left at least 23,789 passengers stranded.

• More than 150 domestic flights have been cancelled since Christmas Eve until Friday, 27 December 2019.

The numbers of affected and damage are expected to rise as more reports are compiled and published. Several areas have now been declared as state of calamity including Capiz Province and Cabucgayan, Biliran. Refer to Annex 1 to see the map of potential affected areas.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) raised its impact score to “orange” (1.5 out of 3) and forecast the expected level of humanitarian impact (of the typhoon) as “medium”. Exposed population as 4.5 million in Category 1 or higher. Maximum wind speed 176 km/h, Category 2 typhoon.

Typhoon Phanfone is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2019, exceeding the yearly average of 20. Typhoon Phanfone is also the second tropical cyclone for December, after Typhoon Kammuri (MDRPH037). Typhoon Usman (MDRPH030) (PAGASA earlier said it was expecting one or two tropical cyclones during the month. Other emergencies this year include public health (measles and polio, MDRPH032) and earthquakes (Mindanao, MDRPH036).