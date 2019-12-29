Philippines: Typhoon Phanfone Emergency Appeal n° MDRPH038

Glide n°: TC-2019-000176-PHL

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2 million Swiss francs (CHF) on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to deliver assistance and support to some 20,000 people for 12 months, with a focus on the following sectors: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), migration, community disaster preparedness and risk reduction, as well as strengthening the National Society.

The appeal is launched based on preliminary analysis and will be revised once assessments are completed. A detailed emergency plan of action (EPoA) for this appeal will be finalized within two weeks.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

23 December 2019: Tropical Storm Phanfone enters the Philippine Areas of Responsibility (PAR) at 5.00 am (local time). PRC chapters from the affected areas mobilize their staff and volunteers to support the affected population.

24 December 2019: The Tropical Storm Phanfone intensifies into a Severe Tropical Storm and makes landfall as a Typhoon in Salcedo, Eastern Samar. Typhoon Phanfone then travels across the country with a total of seven landfalls over two days (24-25 December).

26 December 2019: IFRC allocates CHF 298,313 to support the National Society’s readiness measures.

28 December 2019: IFRC launches an emergency appeal for CHF 2,030,000 including the DREF start-up loan of CHF 298,313, to support the PRC in meeting the humanitarian needs of 20,000 people.

The operational strategy

Background

Typhoon Phanfone (known locally as Typhoon Ursula) entered the Philippines areas of responsibility (PAR) on the 23 December 2019 and made landfall the following day, on Tuesday 24 December 2019, at 4:45 PM (local time) in Salcedo, Eastern Sama with maximum winds of 120 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 150 km/h (Category 1). The typhoon then travelled across the country making a total of seven landfalls over two days as follows:

• Tuesday, 24 December 2019: Salcedo, Eastern Samar; Tacloban City, Leyte; Cabucgayan, Biliran.

• Wednesday, 25 December 2019: Gigantes Islands, Carles, Iloilo; Ibajay, Aklan; Semirara Island, Caluya, Antique; Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro.

According to the Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon Phanfone, left Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday 28 December 2019. Heavy flooding and serious damage were seen in areas in the typhoon's path from the first landfall in Samar, Eastern Visayas to Panay Island, Western Visayas. Particularly heavy flooding was reported in Panay Island.

The numbers of affected and damage are expected to rise as more reports are compiled and published. Several areas have now been declared as state of calamity including Eastern Samar, Leyte and Capiz Province and Cabucgayan, Biliran. Refer to Annex 1 to see the map of potential affected areas.