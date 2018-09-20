Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut Situation Report | 20 September 2018

Highlights

Typhoon Ompong (International name: Mangkhut) made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan Saturday, 15 September 2018. There have been reports of severe agricultural damage, landslides and flooding. According to the government, 345,158 families have been affected.

The total count of damaged houses is on the rise. Government now estimates a total of 44,599 houses have been damaged by the super typhoon in Region I, II, III and CAR. IOM assessments, are ongoing to further assess shelter gaps and needs.

The number of people remaining in evacuation centres continues to fall. 13,949 families/54,935 persons are residing in 390 evacuation centres. Many are returning to assess the damage to their houses. DTM assessments are ongoing in Region I, II, III and CAR.

Situation Overview

On September 15 Super Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) slammed into Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and left in its wake severely damaged crops, a spate of landslides and destroyed homes. More than 345,158 families in 30 provinces across Luzon are estimated to have been affected by the Typhoon.

IOM assessment teams have been deployed in coordination and support of municipal authorities and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 44,599 houses have been damaged in Regions I, II, III and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) so far. During consultations with the IOM assessment team, the local government in the province of Claveria in Cagayan has stated that up 80 per cent of crops in the province have been destroyed.

NDRRMC is stating that 171,932 farmers have been affected in CAR and over PhP 14 billion in agricultural damage (approximately USD 270 M). The NDRRMC is reporting that power has been restored to more than half (111) of the total areas affected by power outages in Region I, II and CAR (196). There have also been numerous media reports of fatal landslides across the mountainous regions of Northern Luzon. In Itogon, Benguet 35 are confirmed dead and 68 persons are still missing.

IOM stands ready to provide targeted assistance in the sectors of Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), including Displacement tracking, Shelter and mental health and psychosocial assistance. Through NDRRMC data, IOM continues to produce mapping to assist in coordination efforts to address displacement and key vulnerabilities. Maps in this report are updated as of 19 September 2018.