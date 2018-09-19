Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut Situation Report | 19 September 2018

Highlights

Typhoon Ompong (International name: Mangkhut) made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan Saturday, 15 September 2018. There have been reports of severe agricultural damage, landslides and flooding. According to the government, 218,492 families have been affected.

Government estimates a total of 1,264 houses have been damaged by the typhoon, this number is expected to grow in the coming days as more areas are reached. IOM assessments, are ongoing to further assess shelter gaps.

43,603 families/162,399 persons are residing in 1,780 evacuation centres across Luzon. The DTM assessments are ongoing in Region I, II, III and CAR.

Situation Overview

As of 16 September Super Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and left in its wake severely damaged crops, a spate of landslides and destroyed homes. Although typhoon warning signals have been lifted, the Hagabat (Southwest Monsoon) is scattering rains across Luzon and the Visayas region. More than 63,769 families in 30 provinces across Luzon are estimated to have been affected by the Typhoon.

IOM assessment teams have been deployed in coordination and support of municipal authorities and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 1,264 houses have been damaged in Regions I, II, III and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) so far. During consultations with the IOM assessment team, the local government in the province of Claveria in Cagayan has stated that up 80 per cent of crops in the province have been destroyed.

NDRRMC stating that 171,932 farmers have been affected in CAR and over PhP 14 billion in damage (approximately USD 270 M). The NDRRMC is also reporting widespread power outages in Region I, II and CAR. There have also been numerous media reports of fatal landslides across the mountainous regions of Northern Luzon.

IOM stands ready to provide targeted assistance in the sectors of Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), including Displacement tracking, Shelter and mental health and psychosocial assistance. Though NDRRMC data, IOM continues to produce mapping to assist in coordination efforts to address displacement and key vulnerabilities.