08 Oct 2018

Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 06 October 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (891.45 KB)

On 15 September 2018, Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) made landfall in Cagayan province as a Category-5 Typhoon. The Typhoon caused widespread flooding and multiple landslides. It damaged houses, agricultural crops and vital infrastructures. To fast track the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government, the President declared a state of calamity in Regions I, II, III and CAR last 25 September 2018.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.