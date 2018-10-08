Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 06 October 2018)

On 15 September 2018, Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) made landfall in Cagayan province as a Category-5 Typhoon. The Typhoon caused widespread flooding and multiple landslides. It damaged houses, agricultural crops and vital infrastructures. To fast track the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government, the President declared a state of calamity in Regions I, II, III and CAR last 25 September 2018.