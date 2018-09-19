19 Sep 2018

Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut: Flash Update No. 06 | 19 September 2018

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Situation Overview

As of 19 September, more than one million people are affected in Region I, II, III CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, National Capital Region (NCR) and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). About 42 per cent of those are located in Region III, while 31 per cent are located in Region I.

More than 148,000 people are displaced, with over 61,000 people seeking shelter in more than 471 evacuation centres, and more than 87,000 people staying with host families. Several affected regions continue to experience power interruptions as services are gradually being restored.

The number of damaged houses continues to rise as responders reach previously isolated areas and assessment reports come in. At present, 6,479 houses are reported damaged (5,907) or destroyed (572) in Regions I, II, III and CAR. For reference, over 270,000 homes were reported damaged or destroyed following Typhoon Haima, which impacted the same areas in 2016. Media reports, citing public statements made by national and regional authorities cite over 70 deaths, while official reports 8 confirmed dead, 21 injured and 2 missing.

Agricultural and other livelihoods such as mining are severely impacted in the typhoon’s aftermath. A cease-and-desist of small-scale mining operations, coupled with the rejection of permits for small-scale mining operations will affect about 12,000 miners, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

Government and humanitarian response

Government agencies continue to provide relief, clear debris and restore lifelines to affected communities. The Department of Social Welfare and Development reports it has distributed 69,400 food packs and 30,600 relief goods (family, hygiene and sleeping kits, and jerry cans with water purification tablets) in Regions I, II, III and CAR, and established child- and women-friendly spaces in the evacuation centres in coordination with local authorities.

According to the Department of Education, as of 19 September, over 35,400 schools are affected in 16 regions, affecting over 15.5 million learners. Learners and teachers materials in these regions were destroyed and will need replacement.

Humanitarian agencies have distributed relief items such as drinking water, hygiene kits, and shelter repair. Many are trying to reach remote or mountainous areas that have been difficult to access due to flooding and landslides. Immediate health concerns include potential outbreaks of water-borne and vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly in affected areas with low immunization rates. Nineteen health facilities sustained partial damages but have all remained functional. The Department of Health has activated emergency disease surveillance and has deployed staff and medical staff to affected regions.

The European Union has pledged €2 million (US$2.3 million) in humanitarian assistance, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Philippine Red Cross have launched an international emergency appeal, seeking CHF2.7 million ($2.8 million)

