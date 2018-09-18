18 Sep 2018

Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut: Flash Update No. 04 | 17 September 2018

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Sep 2018
Situation Overview

Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 15 September, causing massive flooding and leaving homes and infrastructure in the northern Philippines severely damaged. As of 17 September, more than 590,000 people are affected in 31 provinces in Region I, II, III CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, National Capital Region (NCR) and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Over 192,000 displaced persons are staying in evacuation centres, while more than 26,000 people are staying with host families.

According to the Department of Agriculture, over 550,000 ha of agricultural land are affected.
Agricultural losses could reach at least PhP14.2 billion (US$265 million) mostly rice and corn crops..
Extensive damage to high value crops, fisheries and poultry is being reported by provincial authorities in the Benguet region. Disruptions in agricultural production in the affected areas will negatively impact the country’s food supply for the following months, while the loss of livelihood for farmers and fisherfolk during the September to October harvest season could worsen food insecurity and malnutrition in affected areas.

Humanitarian coordination and response

Provincial and local authorities continue to deploy search and rescue teams as reports of landslides in mountainous and remote areas have left some villagers stranded. There are media reports of devastating landslides in the Benguet region, with unconfirmed casualties in a remote mining town where several workers were trapped. The Armed Forces of the Philippines has deployed eight searchand-rescue teams from the Army and Air Force and conducted aerial assessments in disaster-affected areas.

The Government is leading response efforts and are coordinating needs assessments in coordination with the Red Cross and humanitarian partners. The Office of Civil Defense facilitated the transport of 1,200 food packs, medical kits and personnel to Tuguegarao City. The Department of Transportation has issued truck ban waivers for humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.

Members of the Humanitarian Country Team, composed of UN agencies and international and national NGOs, have identified areas in the provinces of Apayao, Cagayan, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte and Benguet to conduct a coordinated assessment on 18 and 19 September. Initial reports from humanitarian actors on the ground report the need for clean water, as water sources may be contaminated with water systems flooded or destroyed.

For more information, contact:

Muktar Farah, Head of Office a.i., muktar@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-587-8179

Gina Maramag, Public Information Officer, maramag@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-597-7219

