Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut: Flash Update No. 03 | 16 September 2018

Situation Overview

As of 16 September (2 a.m., Manila time), Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) has moved towards Southern China, having exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 9 p.m. on 15 September. Tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted, although the Southwest Monsoon may still bring winds and scattered rain over the northern Luzon and Central Visayas region. More than 250,000 people (63,769 families) in 30 provinces across Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR, are estimated to have been affected by the Typhoon.

There have been reports of landslides in the mountainous regions which have blocked road access, as well as extensive crop damage in Cagayan. To date, 80 houses have been reported damaged or destroyed, primarily in the provinces of Kalinga and Benguet in CAR. The provinces of Ilocos Sur (Region I), Pampanga and Zambales (Region III) also reported damaged or destroyed houses. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is reporting widespread power outages in Region I, II and CAR.

As of 10 a.m., 16 September, over 1,200 evacuation centres in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and the National Capital Region (NCR) are currently sheltering nearly 138,000 people, while 16,000 people are staying with relatives or friends in Regions I, II, III, MIMAROPA, and CAR.

Humanitarian response and coordination

Provincial and municipal authorities are leading disaster response and relief efforts with the support of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) field offices and the Philippine Red Cross.

DSWD has started registration, monitoring and initial assessment of displaced families in evacuation centres. President Rodrigo Duterte visited the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley Region today to assess damages and visit displaced residents in evacuation centres.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed rescue teams and relief vehicles to Northern Luzon provinces. The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management, AHA Centre dispatched an In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines and is currently on standby at the Emergency Operations Centre of the NDRRMC. The Government of Australia has pledged AUD800,000 (US$572,000) of humanitarian supplies for the emergency response. This includes sleeping mats, blankets, hygiene and shelter kits for up to 25,000 people in the most affected areas.

An inter-agency team, led by OCHA, is due to begin a coordinated rapid needs assessment in Region II and CAR beginning 17 September. UNICEF prepositioned emergency supplies for about 12,500 families to respond to affected people’s needs for safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, education, and child protection. World Food Programme is transporting 20,000 bags of rice from those affected by the typhoon from the National Food Authority in Valenzuela to the DSWD National Resource Operations Center.

For more information, contact:

Muktar Farah, Head of Office a.i., muktar@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-587-8179

Gina Maramag, Public Information Officer, maramag@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-597-7219