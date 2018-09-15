15 Sep 2018

Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut: Flash Update No. 02 | 15 September 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

As of 15 September (2 p.m., Manila time), Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) was located 110 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as the storm continues to move west-northwest at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 170 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 260 km/h, according to the Philippines national weather bureau. The typhoon made its landfall in Baggao, Cagayan in the early morning and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The typhoon has caused landslides, damage to buildings and homes, and intermittent loss of power. Ten provinces in Regions I, II and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #3. This could bring moderate to heavy damage to the agricultural and industrial sectors, and severely damage houses made of light materials.

Unconfirmed reports indicate five deaths due to landslides and drowning. Flood watches remain in place for the Pampanga, Agno, Bicol and Cagayan river basins and the San Roque and Magat dams/sub-basins. A new flood watch has been issued for the Pasig-Marikina river basin.

Government and humanitarian response Local authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts and are starting to clear toppled trees, electrical posts and debris. The Tuguegarao airport in northern Luzon has been heavily damaged. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 58,000 people are displaced, with more than 51,000 in evacuation centres in Region I, II, III, CAR and the National Capital Region, while over 7,000 staying with host families. The Department of Education is reporting that over 34,000 schools and over 15 million learners are affected by the typhoon.

A Government-led rapid-damage assessment is being planned in affected areas of Region II and CAR on Monday, 17 September. Humanitarian partners have been requested to participate in the coordinated assessments.

The next Flash Update will be issued as soon as more information is available.

For further information, please contact:

Muktar Farah, Head of Office a.i., muktar@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-587-8179

Gina Maramag, Public Information Officer, maramag@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-597-7219

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.