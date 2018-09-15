Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut: Flash Update No. 02 | 15 September 2018

As of 15 September (2 p.m., Manila time), Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) was located 110 km west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as the storm continues to move west-northwest at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds decreasing to 170 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 260 km/h, according to the Philippines national weather bureau. The typhoon made its landfall in Baggao, Cagayan in the early morning and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The typhoon has caused landslides, damage to buildings and homes, and intermittent loss of power. Ten provinces in Regions I, II and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #3. This could bring moderate to heavy damage to the agricultural and industrial sectors, and severely damage houses made of light materials.

Unconfirmed reports indicate five deaths due to landslides and drowning. Flood watches remain in place for the Pampanga, Agno, Bicol and Cagayan river basins and the San Roque and Magat dams/sub-basins. A new flood watch has been issued for the Pasig-Marikina river basin.

Government and humanitarian response Local authorities are continuing search and rescue efforts and are starting to clear toppled trees, electrical posts and debris. The Tuguegarao airport in northern Luzon has been heavily damaged. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 58,000 people are displaced, with more than 51,000 in evacuation centres in Region I, II, III, CAR and the National Capital Region, while over 7,000 staying with host families. The Department of Education is reporting that over 34,000 schools and over 15 million learners are affected by the typhoon.

A Government-led rapid-damage assessment is being planned in affected areas of Region II and CAR on Monday, 17 September. Humanitarian partners have been requested to participate in the coordinated assessments.

The next Flash Update will be issued as soon as more information is available.

For further information, please contact:

Muktar Farah, Head of Office a.i., muktar@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-587-8179

Gina Maramag, Public Information Officer, maramag@un.org, Mobile: +63-917-597-7219