Philippines | Typhoon Mangkhut: Flash Update No. 01 | 14 September 2018

Situation overview

As of 14 September (2 p.m., Manila time), Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) has maintained its strength, with the eye located approximately 470 km east of Baler, Aurora. It is It is now moving west-northwest at 25 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 260 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 310 km/h, but is expected to downgrade before making landfall around 2 a.m. on 15 September near the border of Cagayan and Isabela provinces.

Typhoon Mangkhut entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 12 September and is expected to cross Northern Luzon and pass the Cagayan-Batanes area as it exits PAR by Sunday morning, 16 September. Storm surges of up to six metres could occur in the northern and eastern coasts of Cagayan.

As the path of the storm is projected to cross the northernmost provinces in Regions I and II, the affected population is expected to increase. Currently, it is estimated that more than five million people within a 125 km radius of the projected typhoon track will be severely affected.

It is anticipated that the impact will be similar to Typhoon Haima (locally known as Lawin) in 2016, with the greatest damage to agricultural crops and houses, and a potential for landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in the lowlands. The typhoon is arriving at the start of the rice and corn harvest season in Cagayan, a major agricultural region.

Disaster preparedness and Government response Local authorities are leading pre-emptive evacuation in the northern provinces in low-lying areas. The NDRRMC continues to meet daily for Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment and activated its response cluster on 12 September and is coordinating with humanitarian partners to discuss possible joint response planning.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Quick Response Teams deployed to affected areas and have set up emergency telecommunications. DSWD has over PhP840 million (US$15.6 million) in standby funds and over 350,000 family food packs pre-positioned in its national and regional warehouses.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines disaster response units are on-call and will deploy communication teams at the municipal level to augment the capacity of local government units. Military assets will also be mobilized to transport relief items and clear roads.

The Philippines International Humanitarian Assistance (PIHA) cluster was convened by the Department of Foreign Affairs to review its guidelines, and if international assistance is welcomed, PIHA Reception Centers will be established at all three terminals of Ninoy Aquino International Airport and at Clark International Airport. A third reception centre will be set up at Villamor Air Base for foreign militaries.

Humanitarian response and coordination

The Humanitarian Country Team’s Intercluster Coordination Group, composed of UN agencies and international and local organizations, convened to take stock of its in-country capacities that may be used to support government response if needed. Several humanitarian actors have pre-deployed or are preparing to deploy in the next 36 hours to the likely affected areas. OCHA continues to liaise closely with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The United Nations Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines has assured OCD that the international community is ready to offer assistance within capacity, including participation in any joint humanitarian assessment following the storm.

The next Flash Update will be issued as soon as more information is available.