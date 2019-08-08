08 Aug 2019

Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 4 - n°MDRPH029

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 08 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.49 MB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan province on 15 September 2018 with maximum sustained winds of 205km/h near the centre and carrying gustiness of up to 255 km/h. Mangkhut exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the morning of 16 September 2018. The area’s most severely impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut are Regions I, II, III and CAR in northern and central Luzon.

Mangkhut affected more than 3.0 million people (730,596 families) across 5,917 barangays in 31 provinces (NDRRMC #56), of which 2.5 million people where from Regions I and II. Mangkhut killed 82 people and injured 138. DSWD reports that almost 210,500 houses were damaged by Mangkhut, of which 14,795 were totally destroyed and 195,705 partially damaged. Cagayan accounted for more than 55 per cent of the damaged shelters and 75 per cent of the totally destroyed shelters. The Philippine government reported an estimated PHP33,930,734,022 worth of infrastructure and PHP26,769,717,988 was damaged. About 171,932 farmers were affected in CAR.

Subsequently, Typhoon Yutu made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela province (directly south of Cagayan) on 30 October as a Category 2 typhoon. Yutu affected more than 567,000 people (more than 136,000 families) in 1,921 barangays in almost 200 municipalities across five regions (DROMIC 18 November). 66,165 houses were damaged, of which 6,603 were totally destroyed. More than 90 per cent of the damaged houses were in Isabela. Damage to agriculture is estimated at PHP 2.9 billion (CHF 55 million), of which almost 60 per cent were also reported in Isabela.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.