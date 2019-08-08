Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 4 - n°MDRPH029

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan province on 15 September 2018 with maximum sustained winds of 205km/h near the centre and carrying gustiness of up to 255 km/h. Mangkhut exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the morning of 16 September 2018. The area’s most severely impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut are Regions I, II, III and CAR in northern and central Luzon.

Mangkhut affected more than 3.0 million people (730,596 families) across 5,917 barangays in 31 provinces (NDRRMC #56), of which 2.5 million people where from Regions I and II. Mangkhut killed 82 people and injured 138. DSWD reports that almost 210,500 houses were damaged by Mangkhut, of which 14,795 were totally destroyed and 195,705 partially damaged. Cagayan accounted for more than 55 per cent of the damaged shelters and 75 per cent of the totally destroyed shelters. The Philippine government reported an estimated PHP33,930,734,022 worth of infrastructure and PHP26,769,717,988 was damaged. About 171,932 farmers were affected in CAR.

Subsequently, Typhoon Yutu made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela province (directly south of Cagayan) on 30 October as a Category 2 typhoon. Yutu affected more than 567,000 people (more than 136,000 families) in 1,921 barangays in almost 200 municipalities across five regions (DROMIC 18 November). 66,165 houses were damaged, of which 6,603 were totally destroyed. More than 90 per cent of the damaged houses were in Isabela. Damage to agriculture is estimated at PHP 2.9 billion (CHF 55 million), of which almost 60 per cent were also reported in Isabela.