Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 2 - n°MDRPH029

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan province at 01:40 of 15 September with maximum sustained winds of 205km/h near the centre and carrying gustiness of up to 255 km/h. Mangkhut exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the morning of 16 September. The areas most severely impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut are Regions I, II, III and CAR in northern and central Luzon.

Mangkhut affected more than 3.8 million people (more than 900,000 families) across 6,504 barangays in 31 provinces (DROMIC 6 November), of which 2.5 million people where from Regions I and II. Mangkhut killed 82 people and injured 138. DSWD reports that almost 320,000 houses were damaged by Mangkhut, of which 24,827 were totally destroyed.

Cagayan accounted for more than 55 per cent of the damaged shelters and 75 per cent of the totally destroyed ones.

The Philippine government also reports damages in infrastructure and agriculture amounting to PHP 26.7 billion (CHF 623 million).

Typhoon Yutu made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela province (directly south of Cagayan) on 30 October as a category 2 typhoon. Yutu affected more than 567,000 people (more than 136,000 families) in 1,921 barangays in almost 200 municipalities across 5 regions (DROMIC 18 November). More than 66,165 houses were damaged, of which 6,603 were totally destroyed. More than 90 per cent of the damaged houses were in Isabela. Damage to agriculture is estimated at PHP 2.9 billion (CHF 55 million), of which almost 60 per cent were also reported in Isabela.

Funding situation

Of the CHF 2,691,481 appeal budget, 90 per cent is covered with total contributions of CHF 2,419,604 from the American Red Cross, British Red Cross, China Red Cross - Hong Kong branch, Finnish Red Cross, Japanese Red Cross Society, Marriott International Inc., Red Cross of Monaco, Spanish Government, Swedish Red Cross, Swiss Government, Swiss Red Cross, the Canadian Red Cross Society (form Canadian Government), the Netherlands Red Cross (from Netherlands Government) and the Republic of Korea National Red Cross.

On behalf of Philippine Red Cross, IFRC would like to thank these partners for their immediate response to the Appeal.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The table below shows the current scale of the PRC emergency response supported by this Appeal, bilateral contributions and PRC’s national appeal.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

PRC is leading the overall response operation. The PRC works with the IFRC, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and 10 Partner National Societies in-country – American Red Cross, Australian Red Cross, Canadian Red Cross, Finnish Red Cross, German Red Cross, Japanese Red Cross Society, The Netherlands Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Spanish Red Cross and Qatar Red Crescent Society.

Movement Coordination

The IFRC country office is supporting PRC in disseminating updates to Movement partners with in-country presence and coordinating with the Asia Pacific Regional Office (APRO) in Kuala Lumpur in accordance with the IFRC Secretariat’s Emergency Response Framework. IFRC country office is also coordinating with PNSs and remains in close contact with ICRC on any security-related considerations.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

Coordinating with the authorities

As auxiliary to the public authorities, PRC maintains a strong relationship with government bodies through participation or collaboration with (i) the NDRRMC; (ii) the provincial, municipal and barangay (village) disaster risk reduction and management councils; and (iii) the local government units defined in the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act 2010. PRC participates in NDRRMC meetings and coordinates with the DSWD and Department of Health.

PRC attended the Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meetings convened by the NDRRMC on 10 and 13 September. PAGASA and NDRRMC continuously provided updates including on preparedness measures, stocks of NFIs and other resources; weather forecasts/advisories and gale warnings to regional counterparts and other agencies through formal updates.

Inter-agency coordination

At country level, PRC and IFRC are observers to, and participate in, meetings of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) held both during disasters and non-emergency times. PRC and IFRC are involved in relevant government-led cluster information sharing, planning, and analysis at all levels while IFRC supports PRC coordination efforts through representation in other relevant clusters as required. IFRC is Shelter Cluster co-lead with government lead agency Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).