Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Emergency Plan of Action Final Report - Operation n°MDRPH029

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Baggao, Cagayan province at 01:40 of 15 September as a Category 4 typhoon, making it the strongest storm to make landfall in the Philippines in 2018, carrying a gustiness of up to 255km/h with maximum sustained winds of 205km/h near the centre. Typhoon Mangkhut exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the morning of 16 September 2018. The area’s most severely impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut were Regions I, II, III and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in northern and central Luzon.

The Typhoon affected a total of 931,892 families or 3,816,989 persons from 6,504 barangays, 491 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions I, II, III, National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)’s DROMIC report on 6 November. Typhoon Mangkhut had displaced 1,570,804 people or 398,640 families. This led for people to stay in evacuation centres or with host families or similar.

Subsequently, Typhoon Yutu made landfall over Dinapigue, Isabela province (directly south of Cagayan) on 30 October 2018 as a Category 2 typhoon. Yutu affected more than 567,000 people (or 136,000 families) in 1,921 barangays in approximately 200 cities/municipalities across five regions (DROMIC 18 November). Total of 66,165 houses were damaged, of which 6,603 were destroyed. More than 90 per cent of the damaged houses were in Isabela. Damage to agriculture was estimated at 2.9 billion Philippine pesos (PHP) (55 million Swiss francs (CHF)), of which almost 60 per cent were also reported in Isabela.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

As soon as Typhoon Mangkhut was announced by weather agencies, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), through its Operations Centre (OpCen), which operates 24/7, started monitoring the typhoon. As it entered PAR, PRC’s chapters directly in the path of the typhoon were put on alert and standby for support. PRC National Headquarters (NHQ) and the Final Report Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut IFRC Philippine country office (CO) were also mobilized to respond. PRC attended the pre-disaster risk assessment (PDRA) meetings convened by the NDRRMC on 10 to 13 September 2018. Response teams such as the PRC Action Team (RCAT143) and the National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) as well as other personnel from the PRC specializing in relief, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), health and welfare, and assets and equipment were rapidly mobilized and deployed.

PRC’s response planned for 15 months and ending on 31 December 2019, included relief and a recovery intervention in shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, WASH, community-based disaster preparedness, education, migration and displacement, protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), and community engagement and accountability (CEA).