Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n. MDRPH029

Description of the disaster

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), as of 05H00, 13 September, Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named as Ompong) is around 780km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving west at 30kph.

PAGASA reports that Mangkhut has maximum sustained winds of 205kph near the centre and gustiness of up to 255kph. Joint Typhoon Warning Center and Tropical Storm Risk reports Mangkhut has maximum sustained winds of 145 knots (260+ kph) and gustiness of 175 knots (300+ kph). The typhoon is expected to make landfall over Cagayan or Isabela province on the morning of 15 September as a Category 4 typhoon and will traverse northern Luzon landmass until it exits PAR morning of the next day, 16 September.

The strength and the size of the typhoon (700km-900km wide) is expected to cause substantial damage in communities in the provinces of Apayao, Batanes, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, and in the Babuyan Group of Islands. Around 3 million people (almost 600,000 households) live in these areas. Storm surges of 6 to 7 metres are also expected along the northern coast and across the islands, with the typhoon expected to make landfall on a high tide (more than 1 metre). Other provinces such as Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province and Ilocos Sur are also expected to sustain direct wind damage from the typhoon. Heavy torrential rain is also expected over these areas, which may also trigger landslides in mountain communities and flash floods particularly near rivers and major tributaries.

The typhoon may also strengthen the southwest monsoon affecting the country, bringing scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the Zamboanga Peninsula (Mindanao), Western Visayas and Palawan. It is also expected to bring rain over western Luzon, an area that has recently experienced flooding due to storm-enhanced monsoon rains from July to August.