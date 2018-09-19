Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut Emergency appeal n° MDRPH029

This Emergency Appeal seeks 2.7 million Swiss francs (CHF) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to deliver assistance and support to 100,000 people, who were affected by Typhoon Mangkhut, for 12 months. The operation will focus on the following sectors: health (including psychosocial support and nutrition); water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); livelihoods (including cashtransfer); shelter (including distribution of non-food items); disaster risk reduction; protection, gender and inclusion (PGI); migration; and National Society capacity enhancement.

The appeal is launched based on preliminary analysis and will be revised once assessments are completed. A detailed emergency plan of action (EPoA) for this appeal will be finalized and attached 10 days after the publication of this appeal.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

12 September 2018: Typhoon Mangkhut enters the Philippine Areas of Responsibility (PAR).

13 September 2018: The Philippine Red Cross enhances its preparedness measures for approaching Typhoon Mangkhut, and dispatches non-food items for 2,000 families from its Subic warehouse to Nueva Vizcaya. IFRC allocates 83,017 CHF from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the National Society's readiness measures.

15 September 2018: Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in Bagao, Cagayan. It caused heavy rains which prompt floods and landslides.

18 September 2018: IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal for CHF 2.7 mil, including a DREF start-up loan of 400,000 CHF, to support the PRC in meeting the humanitarian needs of 100,000 people.

The operational strategy

Background

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in Bagao, Isabela province at 0100H of 15 September as a Category 4 typhoon. Mangkhut was the strongest storm to make landfall in the Philippines this year, carrying a gustiness of up to 285 km/h with a maximum sustained wind of 205 km/h near the center. Mangkhut exited PAR in the morning on 16 September. All tropical cyclone warning signal was already lifted. Gale warning is still up thus fisherfolks and those with small vessels are advised not to venture out over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

As of 16 September, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reports that a total of 163,412 families or 665,806 persons are affected by Mangkhut in 2,986 barangays in 31 provinces of regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR. Of these affected people, 51,811 families (196,093 people) are staying in 1,911 evacuation centres (ECs) while a further 12,040 families (49,682 people) are staying with host families or friends.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported widespread flooding in 229 areas of Regions I, III and CALABARZON. 214 road sections and five bridges were affected, 879 houses have been damaged – 92 of them were completely destroyed. Two major river basins in Agno and Pampanga; and two dams in BingaAmbuklao-San Roque sub basin and Magat sub basin are currently under flood watch. During a press conference,

NDRRMC reported that they have eight confirmed deaths, 50 are being validated while more than 40 are missing. More information will come in once a more and clearer assessment result will be reported.

The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), aggravated by the typhoon, will bring occasional gusty winds and scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, Ilocos Region, Batangas, Bataan and Zambales. Residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and to continue monitoring for updates.

As the country's leading local humanitarian actor, and in pursuit of its mandate outlined in Republic Act No. 10072, PRC has requested IFRC to launch an Emergency Appeal on its behalf to scale up the current operation to deliver humanitarian assistance in the affected communities. On 13 September, PRC has deployed a caravan which includes a 10,000-liter water tanker, four 10-wheeler trucks, one 6-wheeler truck, four generator sets, a payloader, a mobile kitchen, a Humvee with a rescue boat, and a 6x6 truck. It also contains a water treatment unit, three sets of water bladders and tap stand, 2,000 sets of basic household items (sleeping mats, hygiene kits, jerry cans and tarpaulin), 100 cadaver bags and five tents used as temporary learning spaces.