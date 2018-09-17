Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in northern Philippines on Saturday, September 15, ripping through the region with devastating gusts of up to 250 km/h. Currently, many of the most affected areas are still unreachable, so it is difficult to assess the extent of the damage.

Donate now and help us reach those in need

Oxfam assessment teams, together with the Citizens' Disaster Response Center (CDRC) and Cagayan Valley Disaster Response Center have identified an urgent need for clean water and shelter in the most affected areas. A truck carrying clean water and jerry cans is being sent to the region. We are also preparing to distribute materials for shelter, including tarpaulins and ropes.

Maria Rosario Felizco, Oxfam Philippines Country Director said “Addressing immediate needs are crucial to ensure the immediate safety and dignity of survivors, so we are prioritizing the distribution of water and shelter materials. But we must also anticipate that the survivors of Typhoon Mangkut, especially small fishers and farmers who have lost their source of income, will need support far beyond the first few days of this response."