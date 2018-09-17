17 Sep 2018

Philippines Typhoon Mangkhut

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 17 Sep 2018 View Original

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in northern Philippines on Saturday, September 15, ripping through the region with devastating gusts of up to 250 km/h. Currently, many of the most affected areas are still unreachable, so it is difficult to assess the extent of the damage.

Donate now and help us reach those in need

Oxfam assessment teams, together with the Citizens' Disaster Response Center (CDRC) and Cagayan Valley Disaster Response Center have identified an urgent need for clean water and shelter in the most affected areas. A truck carrying clean water and jerry cans is being sent to the region. We are also preparing to distribute materials for shelter, including tarpaulins and ropes.

Maria Rosario Felizco, Oxfam Philippines Country Director said “Addressing immediate needs are crucial to ensure the immediate safety and dignity of survivors, so we are prioritizing the distribution of water and shelter materials. But we must also anticipate that the survivors of Typhoon Mangkut, especially small fishers and farmers who have lost their source of income, will need support far beyond the first few days of this response."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.