Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy) Snapshot (as of 06 December 2019)

Typhoon Kammuri (locally named Tisoy) made 4 landfalls on 02-03 December in the provinces of Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro before exiting in the West Philippines Sea. Areas along its track experienced heavy to intense rains and strong winds and storm surges. Reports indicate damaged and destroyed houses and flooding in five regions, interruption of power supplies and telecommunication in over 280 areas. NOTE: Numbers are expected to change when Government figures from Region IV-A (CALABARZON) and IV-B (MIMAROPA) are reported.