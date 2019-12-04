Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy) Snapshot (as of 04 December 2019)

Typhoon Kammuri (locally named Tisoy) made 4 landfalls on 02-03 December in the provinces of Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro before exiting in the West Philippines Sea. Areas along its track experienced heavy to intense rains and strong winds and storm surges. Government and partners are currently conducting assessment on the extent of damage brough by the typhoon. Local government units have started to conduct debris clearing.