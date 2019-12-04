04 Dec 2019

Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy) Snapshot (as of 04 December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.03 MB)

Typhoon Kammuri (locally named Tisoy) made 4 landfalls on 02-03 December in the provinces of Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro before exiting in the West Philippines Sea. Areas along its track experienced heavy to intense rains and strong winds and storm surges. Government and partners are currently conducting assessment on the extent of damage brough by the typhoon. Local government units have started to conduct debris clearing.

