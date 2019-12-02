Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation n° MDRPH037

Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

According to the latest update from Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon Kammuri has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the afternoon of 30 November 2019 and given the local name Tisoy. The typhoon currently has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the centre and gustiness of up to 185 kph, with longer-range models predicting that it could intensify to a Category 4 typhoon. Tropical Wind Signal #1 has been raised over Northern and Eastern Samar. The trajectory of the weather disturbance may alter as it approaches landmass, but it is currently forecasted to make landfall on 3 December 2019, in Bicol Region, before traversing across the Luzon landmass and surrounding islands.

Since 26 November 2019, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has been issuing advisory warnings. As the weather system comes closer and more information on the expected impact becomes available, public warnings on flooding and landslides are being disseminated.

There are concerns that the weather system could cause damage in communities across Regions V (Bicol) and IV-A (CALABARZON) that were struck in recent years notably by typhoons Melor (2015, MDRPH020), Typhoon Nock-Ten (2016, MDRPH023) and Tropical Storm Usman (2019, MDRPH030). It is estimated, based on official population figures, that more than 28 million people are in areas likely to feel the effects to this weather disturbance. Strong winds, and storm surges are expected, and rainfall can cause flooding and trigger landslides, resulting in casualties, as well as damages to crops livelihoods, livestock, infrastructure and housing.

In order to be better prepared for the potential impact of Typhoon Kammuri, and to allow the National Society to support local government preventive evacuation and initiate immediate disaster response, PRC with the support from IFRC is requesting the activation of an imminent crisis DREF allocation of CHF 47,118. The DREF will support the mobilization of assets, stocks and personnel (staff and volunteers), preventative evacuations, rapid needs assessments, and distribution of essential household and emergency shelter items if required. The Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) and operations budget will be revised as the situation evolves.