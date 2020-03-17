Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri, DREF Operation Update n° 4 (MDRPH037)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update is issued to inform stakeholders of revisions made to the Emergency Plan of Action (EPOA) based on addressing immediate humanitarian needs and priorities which have been identified during monitoring of the situation in the areas affected by Typhoon Kammuri. This comprises the following changes:

• Livelihoods and basic needs: Expansion of the number of targeted families with multipurpose cash grants from 2,750 to 3,750. Based on monitoring findings, there are affected families that are underserved by authorities and partner organizations; and do not have the means to meet their immediate needs. Expenditure incurred for this activity will be offset against savings in other areas, or where costs included in the DREF have been attributed to other partners such as AusDFAT and NZAid.

The DREF operation is also extended by two months (from 31 March until 31 May 2020), to enable completion of activities which have been suspended following restrictions put in place by the Philippine Government following the COVID-19 pandemic, namely the restriction on public gatherings. This is expected to have implications on the distribution of multipurpose cash grants, which will now be postponed until April / May 2020. Additionally, the extension will also for the replenishment of emergency shelter and essential household items that have been distributed to targeted families, postdistribution monitoring and a lesson-learnt workshop to be conducted.

