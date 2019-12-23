Philippines: Typhoon Kammuri, DREF Operation Update n° 2 (MDRPH037)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update is issued to inform stakeholders of revisions made to the Emergency Plan of Action (EPOA) based on the immediate humanitarian needs and priorities identified from inter-agency rapid needs assessments that have now been completed in the areas affected by Typhoon Kammuri. This comprises the following changes:

Livelihoods and basic needs: Expansion of the number of targeted families with multipurpose cash grants from 1,500 to 2,750. Based on assessment findings there is a need to expand this support to affected families, to enable them to meet their immediate needs while they repair their homes, and/or restore their livelihoods.

Water, sanitation and hygiene promotion: Expansion of water and hygiene promotion interventions, including, the deployment of water treatment units and tankers to the affected areas; emergency WASH trainings; and mobilization of personnel to support the activities planned. Based on assessment findings there are water supply gaps that need to be addressed, especially in rural areas; as well as concerns on knowledge and practices related to health/hygiene.

Logistics and supply chain: Expansion of logistical support to enable the implementation of activities across a dispersed geographical area, including remote rural and island communities, after Typhoon Kammuri made multiple landfalls.

As a result, an additional allocation from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of CHF 139,315 has been made, bringing the total allocation for this operation to CHF 499,719 (including CHF 47,118 for imminent crisis).

