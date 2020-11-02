Philippines -Typhoon GONI Update (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, NDRRMC, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2020)

Typhoon GONI is the 4th and the strongest storm that hit the Philippines traversing the same path in the last 3 weeks. It is the strongest storm that hit the country since Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Typhoon GONI underwent extreme rapid intensification and was declared a Super Typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 225km/h near the centre and gustiness of up to 280km/h before making landfall in Bato, Catanduanes on 1 November.

The Province of Albay in Bicol region is one the most affected with massive volcanic mudflow from Mayon Volcano has been reported in the town of Guinobatan, Albay, burying at least 147 houses. Flooding has been reported as reaching the roof levels. In Camarines provinces, many houses have been destroyed especially in the coastal communities. In the province of Quezon, storm surge occurred in the town of Tagkawayan. In the province of Aurora, residents of towns of Dinggalan and Dipaculao are evacuated from landslides coming from the mountain range, Sierra Madre, and storm surge coming from the Pacific Ocean.

Catanduanes, the Ground Zero, could have 80% to 90% damage on shelter especially in towns of Bato, Virac and San Andres. The lahar flashflood in Albay from Mayon Volcano is massive. 16 dead (10 from Albay and 6 from Catanduanes) are reported by media so far and unknown number of people are missing. Communication network and power outage in most of Bicol areas hinders flow of information. The situation in many areas remain unknown.

Humanitarian agencies with staff and local partners on the ground are currently assessing the humanitarian impact of the typhoon in the most hard-hit areas, in coordination with the Government. This work is being affected by movement restrictions and safety protocols in place due to COVID-19. Philippine Red Cross emergency response teams are supporting the authorities in search and rescue efforts and in providing immediate relief to hard-hit communities as the disaster unfolds.