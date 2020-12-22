Philippines: Typhoon Goni (Rolly) and Vamco (Ulysses) Situation Report No. 2

HIGHLIGHTS

• The combined effects of Tropical Depression Vicky and tail-end of a cold front, inundated anew low-lying towns in Cagayan and Isabela Provinces in Region 2.

• Cash and voucher assistance have been provided, either as stand-alone intervention or in combination with relief goods to address humanitarian and early recovery needs.

• Beneficiaries of CERF-related activities are being coordinated and validated with LGUs in Albay and Catanduanes.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At least 30,000 people remain displaced from Typhoons Goni and Vamco and are staying in 181 evacuation centres across Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, and V. Four evacuation centres remain open in Albay.

The combined effects of Tropical Depression Vicky, which made landfall on 18 December, and tail-end of a cold front submerged anew towns in Cagayan and Isabela provinces that have yet to recover from floods caused by Typhoon Vamco in November. About 5,900 people in low-lying communities sought refuge in evacuation centers as the Cagayan River swelled from continuous rains and the release of water from Magat Dam. Local governments, with support from the regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, have responded to the needs of the affected and are assessing extent of damages.

Heavy rains from TD Vicky have left eight people dead and thousands displaced in Caraga and Davao regions according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC). As of reporting time, most of the displaced have returned home.