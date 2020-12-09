Philippines: Typhoon Goni (Rolly) and Vamco (Ulysses) Situation Report No. 1

HIGHLIGHTS

The Philippines Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan was initially launched on 9 November and subsequently amended on 26 November by the Humanitarian Country Team to support government’s response to the consequences of Typhoons Goni and Vamco.

The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Secretariat has approved the US$3.1million to support life-saving needs of the most vulnerable people in areas severely affected by Typhoon Goni.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than 55,000 children and their families were affected by typhoons Goni and Vamco in the Bicol and Cagayan Valley Regions and at least 46,800 people remain displaced in Bicol Region. Over 12,000 persons with disability are living in hard-toreach areas in Camarines Sur, Cagayan and Catanduanes Provinces. Economic setbacks brought by the successive typhoons resulted in further food insecurity and lack of livelihood opportunities, increasing protection risks and vulnerability to negative coping mechanisms.

In most communities across the typhoon-affected areas in northern and southern Luzon, particularly those that are far-flung from city centres, water supply systems have not been fully restored.

Repair and reconstruction have barely started.

The pandemic affected the usual deployment and resource mobilization due to the imposition of quarantine measures and varied local entry requirements and protocols.

Findings from market assessment indicate that cash and vouchers are a suitable modality for providing essential household and hygiene items.

Even in Catanduanes, an island where the Super Typhoon Goni made its initial landfall, financial service providers are already operating and queues are getting shorter. However, due to high demand from households and businesses, some shelter material is not easily available in Virac, Catanduanes at present. Procurement outside of Catanduanes followed by in-kind distribution may be more appropriate. In Catanduanes, most financial service providers are in Virac, meaning that affected families from other areas of the island have less access to their services.