Philippines: Typhoon Goni Pre-disaster Information and Effects of Previous Tropical Cyclones as of 31 October 2020
The month of October 2020 brought four consecutive tropical cyclones in the Philippines that caused floods and landslides exacerbated by southwest monsoon rains. A low-pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 4 October; Tropical Storm Nangka (locally known as Nika) on 11-12 October; Tropical Depression Saudel (Pepito) on 19-22 October and Typhoon Molave (Quinta) on 23-27 October. Typhoon Goni (Rolly) is estimated to make landfall as a category 3 typhoon on 01 November. It is expected to traverse further north of the path of Typhoon Molave, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to areas still recovering from the effects of earlier tropical cyclones.
