Philippines - Typhoon GONI (GDACS, JTWC, PAGASA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 October 2020)

Typhoon GONI (locally known as ROLLY) is moving west over the Philippine Sea. On 30 October at 0.00 UTC it was 940 km east of Catanduanes island (Bicol Region) with maximum sustained winds up to 230 km/h.

GONI is forecast to approach the east coast of Bicol Region early on 1 November with maximum sustained winds of 231 km/h, before making landfall over the east coast of Central Luzon on the evening of 1 November.