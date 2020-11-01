Philippines - Typhoon GONI-20 (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 November 2020)

Typhoon GONI has made landfall in the Philippines with maximum sustained winds of 225km/h on 1 November at 04:50 local time (19:50 UTC, 31 October). According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) after making landfall over the municipality of Tiwi, TC GONI is now moving West with the same maximum sustained winds speed of 225 km/h and increased gustiness from 280 km/h to 310 km/h. Violent winds and torrential rainfall is expected within the next 12 hours over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon, Burias Island, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, and the eastern portion of Batangas.

The centre of the typhoon will cross the Camarines Provinces before heading towards Marinduque-Southern Quezon area this afternoon. GONI is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea between tonight and early morning on 2 November. GONI is forecast to weaken traversing Southern Luzon, but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea with winds strong enough to cause damage if not destruction to some property and infrasctructure in areas close to the track of its centre.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Centre maintains its red alert status and is continuously coordinating concerned areas. The power services are disrupted in several towns, nearly a million residents evacuated and Manila’s international airport closed. National and humanitarian responders on the ground are conducting delivery of services including relief, first aid, search and rescue, psychosocial support and welfare.