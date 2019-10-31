Philippines Tulunan, North Cotabato Earthquakes Snapshot as of 31 October

On 31 October at 9:11 a.m. local time another 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck close to Tulunan, not far from the 29 October 6.6-magnitude earthquake. Tectonic in origin, the 6.5-magnitude earthquake was felt strongly in North Cotabato, Kidapawan City, Davao del Sur and surrounding municipalities. Over 25,600 people are affected in Regions XI and XII, of which almost 12,800 are in the evacuation centres, while over 6,700 are staying with host families. The national government is leading response efforts and continues to conduct rapid damage and needs assessments and verifying the number of casualties and affected people. Emergency shelter, WASH, food and health assistance have been identified as priority needs. The number of casualties and damages is expected to increase as the local authorities conduct further assessments.