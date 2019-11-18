18 Nov 2019

Philippines: Tulunan, North Cotabato Earthquakes Snapshot (As of 18 November 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.24 MB)

A series of earthquakes struck in Tulunan, North Cotabato, between 16 and 31 October 2019. The earthquakes caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to properties and infrastructure.
Experts believe many of those affected will remain displaced for at least a year due to the cause and severity of the damage. The national government, which is leading the response, has setup a Central Coordination Center (CCC) to coordinate the response efforts and allocate resources among the affected local government units. The increase in the number of affected, particularly Tulunan, North Cotabato, is due to the ongoing assessment and validation conducted by the government.

