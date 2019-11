A series of earthquakes occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato. A 6.3-magnitude on 16 Oct, 6.6-magnitude on 29 Oct and 6.5-magnitude on 31 Oct. The earthquakes caused displacement, loss of lives and extensive damage to properties and infrastructures in North Cotabato and Davao del Sur provinces. National government is leading the response in providing emergency relief to affected population.