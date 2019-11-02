02 Nov 2019

Philippines: Tulunan, North Cotabato Earthquakes Snapshot (As of 02 Nov 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Nov 2019
As of 2 November, the number of people affected by a series of earthquakes has increased to over 146,000, up from 30,000 previously reported. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is reporting seventeen deaths and over 320 injured. Reported numbers are expected to rise as assessment reports from some of the most affected areas are being submitted. Municipality Makilala in the Province of North Cotabato has been particularly hardly hit, with over 103,000 affected people. In some 38 barangays of Makilala basically all houses are damaged, over 20,700, and most of them, 19,000, are totally damaged. In areas that have been successively affected by a series of strong earthquakes, the houses that were previously partially damaged are now totally damaged. While 27 evacuation centers have been set up by the government, many informal settlements are being formed. A number of people is still missing, as PHIVOLCS cautioned that excavation may trigger landslides. The Government, including the military, is leading the response efforts, providing immediate food and shelter needs.

