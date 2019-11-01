Philippines Tulunan, North Cotabato Earthquakes Snapshot as of 01 Nov 2019

As of 1 November, over 30,000 people are affected by a series of earthquakes. A 6.6-magnitude earthquake on 29 October and a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on 31 October in Tulunan, Cotabato in Mindanao.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is reporting sixteen deaths and over 400 injured. The initial earthquake has weakened building structures and subsequent quakes caused several buildings to collapse. Affected population is staying in evacuation centres and makeshift tents near their houses. Government is leading the response providing immediate food and shelter needs and conducting inspections on the integrity of building structures