Philippines: Tulunan, North Cotabato Earthquakes, Flash Update No. 4 (As of 12 November 2019, 5 p.m.)

Situation Overview

Two weeks after the devastating earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato caused loss of life and significant damage to homes, schools and public buildings, more than 260,000 people are in need of assistance in Regions XI and XII, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). The earthquakes, which occurred between 16 and 31 October, were destructive and were followed by multiple strong aftershocks, causing entire municipalities such as Makilala to evacuate and many of the 1.5 million people affected to lose their homes.

As of 12 November, more than 109,000 people are displaced with half staying in evacuations camps, while others are staying with host families. Over 36,000 houses and nearly 1,400 schools are damaged. Some affected municipalities have declared devasted areas as danger zones, as the structures may be on shifting ground prone to landslides and rockslides, cautioning families not to return. Due to the nature of the damage and subsequent evacuation of barangays in these areas, it is estimated that many families will be displaced for at least one year.

Affected communities are seeking shelter in makeshift tents near their homes, by the roadside or in evacuation camps and are vulnerable to the elements with the continuing Northeast Monsoons, as well as facing health and protection concerns. On 11 November, makeshift tents in a Makilala, North Cotabato evacuation centers were destroyed by strong winds and heavy rain, prompting local authorities to relocate families to other temporary shelters.

Government response and humanitarian coordination

National government continues to lead response efforts and have established a Central Coordination Center (CCC) managed by the Office of Civil Defense Region XII in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato to coordinate response efforts and allocate resources among affected areas. In Davao del Sur, an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was created where regional government clusters have started to convene. Response efforts in affected areas of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM) are coordinated through the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidents (READI). The Mindanao Humanitarian Team, composed of in-country UN agencies and international and local NGOs are closely coordinating with the CCC, EOC and READI-BARMM authorities on support humanitarian needs. The Philippine Red Cross continues to provide assistance to affected communities, providing health care, food and relief assistance. Together with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) they have launched an appeal for US$1.86 million to support approximately 35,500 people with health, water sanitation and hygiene, livelihoods, shelter and cash grants.

The NDRRMC together with government line agencies are working to improve conditions in evacuation centres.

Army engineers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are assisting with building kitchen and sanitation facilities, and working with local authorities to build water facilities in temporary sites, as the current situation of water is being trucked in daily is not sustainable, and the water supply in North Cotabato and Davao Del Sur is affected due to the damages in water pipelines and facilities. The Department of Social Welfare and Development is distributing food and relief items to affected families worth PhP39 million ($765,000) as of 12 November, and have established two mobile logistics hubs in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato and Digos City, Davao del Sur. The Governments of Australia, China, Spain have sent relief assistance in support of the overall national response. The private sector under the auspices of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation have deployed response teams, provided logistics and relief assistance.

As people who have lost their homes and had their livelihoods disrupted are staying in temporary shelters, continued humanitarian assistance is needed. Shelter that can withstand extreme weather conditions, bed and sleeping kits as most families are sleeping on the ground, water, sanitation, hygiene and health assistance have been identified as primary needs.

