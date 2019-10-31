Philippines: Tulunan, North Cotabato 6.6M Earthquake, Flash Update No. 2 (As of 31 October 2019, 4 p.m. local time)

Situation Overview

Strong earthquakes continue to follow the two earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato that occurred on 16 and 29 October, with a third occurring on 31 October, 9:11 a.m. local time The 6.5-magnitude earthquake was tectonic in origin and was felt strongly in North Cotabato, Kidapawan City, Davao del Sur and surrounding municipalities, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). The earthquake on 29 October caused 8 deaths, some due collapsed walls and falling debris, and nearly 400 are injured. The number of casualties and damages are expected to rise as the local authorities continue to assess damages.

Damage to infrastructure

Affected communities in either in evacuation centres, host families or camped outdoors in makeshift tents near their homes or by the side of the road are afraid to go indoors for fear of being injured. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) over 25,600 people are affected in 59 barangays in the Davao and SOCKSARGEN regions, of which more than 12,700 are in 19 evacuation centres, while over 6,700 are staying with host families. Over 2,200 homes sustained damages, of which more than half are completely destroyed. Nearly 400 schools, frequently used as evacuation centres, and eight roads and bridges are also damaged in Region IX, X, XI, XII, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). School buildings are expected to be closed indefinitely until safety inspections are conducted, hampering the continuation of learner’s education.

In the municipality of Makilala, Cotabato, two affected barangays, Barangay Bato and Barangay Malungon have been inaccessible because of landslides blocking the road leading to the areas. Makilala local authorties are using longer, unpaved routes to deliver the relief items, and affected communities are requesting to be evacuated or have left on foot to safer ground. Access remains difficult as some sites in isolated barangays (villages) have shown cracks, contributing further to narrowing of roadways.

Government and humanitarian response

The national government is leading response efforts and continue to conduct rapid damage assessments and verifying the number of casualties and affected people. The Philippine Red Cross is assisting the government, providing first aid, establishing welfare desks and deploying emergency vehicles, providing water, hot meals, relief items and psychosocial support. The Department of Social Welfare and Development are distributing food and relief assistance to affected families and are also setting up temporary shelters. Several local authorities are reporting that their food and relief supplies are running low due to the repeated response to earthquakes.

Humanitarian organizations, local and international NGOs and private sector partners have deployed staff to conduct rapid damage and needs assessments in affected areas in Kidapawan City, Tulunan, North Cotabato and Mlang, Cotabato. Heavy rains have been reported in Kidapawan City and Tulunan which has hampered access and the conduct of assessment. Initial assessments are reporting that emergency shelter is a priority need, as many homes are either destroyed or not safe, and walls of homes and some infrastructures are near collapsing. As strong earthquakes continue to occur and affected communities remain outdoors, water, food and health assistance are priority needs. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, a low-pressure area was detected 460 km east of Davao City and potentially cause potential flash floods and landslides during heavy rains over the Davao Region, Caraga and Northern Mindanao regions.