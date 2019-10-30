Philippines Tulunan, North Cotabato 6.6 Earthquake Snapshot (As of 30 Oct 2019)

As of 30 October, over 16,400 people are affected by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake on 29 October in Tulunan, Cotabato in Mindanao. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is reporting of five deaths and nearly 400 injured, and over 1,100 homes and nearly 100 schools have been damaged. Preliminary assessments report nearly 4,400 people are staying in evacuation centres in Kidapawan, North Cotabato and Digos, Davao del Sur, while nearly 4,900 people are staying with host families in M’lang, Tulunan. The national government is leading the response, assisted by humanitarian partners in providing food and relief assistance, and has deployed medical and search and rescue teams to affected municipalities. Emergency shelter, food, WASH and health support have been identified as initial priority needs.