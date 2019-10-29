Philippines Tulunan, North Cotabato 6.6 Earthquake Snapshot (As of 29 Oct 2019)

On 29 October, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Tulunan, Cotabato in Mindanao, just two weeks after a 6.3-magnitute earthquake occurred in the same area which caused seven deaths, 200 injuries, and displaced over 8,200 people. Government agencies and Humanitarian Country Team member agencies are conducting rapid assessments and monitoring the effects of the earthquake.

Intensity VII (destructive) was reportedly felt in Tulunan (epicenter), Makilala, Kidapawan City, and Malungon.

Intensity VI (very strong) in Davao City, Koronadal City, and Cagayan de Oro City. Intensity V (strong) in Tampakan, Surallah, Tupi and Alabel.