Philippines: Tulunan, North Cotabato 6.3 Earthquake Snapshot (As of 1130am 17 Oct 2019)

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with 8 km depth occurred in Tulunan municipality in the province of North Cotabato last 16 October 2019 at 7:36 pm. The earthquake caused damage to houses and infrastructures. Government agencies are conducting rapid assessments and monitoring the effects of the earthquake.

Intensity VII (destructive) was reportedly felt in Tulunan (epicenter), M’Lang and Kidapawan City. Intensity VI (very strong) in Digos City and Tacurong City. Intesity V (strong) in Koronodal City, General Santos City and Davao City