Philippines
Philippines - Tropical Storm THREE (GDACS, PAGASA, NDRRMC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2021)
- Following the passage of Tropical Storm THREE (named "Crising" in the Philippines) over Mindanao Island (southern Philippines) on 13-14 May, casualties and damage have been reported.
- According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 8,710 people have been displaced, of which 490 evacuated in three evacuation centres and more than 62,000 have been affected across the Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region. Furthermore, at least 100 houses have been damaged in Davao Region.
- Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are forecast over Mindanao.