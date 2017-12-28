Philippines: Tropical Storm Tembin (Vinta) Snapshot (as of 28 Dec 2017)

Tropical storm Tembin (locally known as Vinta) crossed various provinces across Mindanao causing severe flooding, flash floods and landslides on 22 to 23 December 2017. Various humanitarian organizations present in Iligan City responding to Marawi conflict have conducted initial assessments and response. ARMM HEART and Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) Cluster leads and its local partners are undertaking needs assessment in Lanao del Sur province to support local government units in the humanitarian response.

KEY FIGURES