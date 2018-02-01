Philippines: Tropical Storm Tembin (Vinta) Snapshot (as of 1 Feb 2018)

Tropical Storm Tembin (locally known as Vinta) intensified as it made landfall in Davao Oriental in the morning of 22 December and crossed various provinces across Mindanao and Palawan causing flash floods and landslides, destroyed houses and rendered several roads and bridges impassable. On 28 to 29 December 2017, a joint rapid assessment was conducted by the Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao – Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team (ARMM-HEART) with support from the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT). The aim was to determine the humanitarian needs of affected communities in Lanao del Sur. The result of the assessment identified key priority needs in the areas of food security, livelihood, non-food items, WASH, health, MHPSS, and shelter. MHT members also participated in Lanao del Norte assessment.