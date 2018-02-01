01 Feb 2018

Philippines: Tropical Storm Tembin (Vinta) Snapshot (as of 1 Feb 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.84 MB)

Tropical Storm Tembin (locally known as Vinta) intensified as it made landfall in Davao Oriental in the morning of 22 December and crossed various provinces across Mindanao and Palawan causing flash floods and landslides, destroyed houses and rendered several roads and bridges impassable. On 28 to 29 December 2017, a joint rapid assessment was conducted by the Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao – Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team (ARMM-HEART) with support from the Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT). The aim was to determine the humanitarian needs of affected communities in Lanao del Sur. The result of the assessment identified key priority needs in the areas of food security, livelihood, non-food items, WASH, health, MHPSS, and shelter. MHT members also participated in Lanao del Norte assessment.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.