Tropical storm (TS) made landfall in Davao Oriental in the morning of 22 December and crossed various provinces across Mindanao causing flash floods and landslides. Severe flooding and landslides have been reported in Cagayan de Oro City and in a number of towns in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur , Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces. The Mindanao Humanitarian Team and its local partners are undertaking needs assessment and supporting local government units in the humanitarian response.