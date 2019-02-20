Philippines: Tropical Storm Tembin (MDRPH026) - Operations Update 4

Description of the disaster

On 22 December 2017, Tropical Storm Tembin (locally known as Vinta) hit Mindanao island in the Philippines, before making a second landfall on 23 December on Palawan island. The tropical storm exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 24 December. The storm brought heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding as major rivers breached their banks. The heavy rain also caused flash floods and landslides in high lands and mountain sides across northern Mindanao and southern Palawan. Northern Mindanao is particularly prone to flash floods and landslides.

DSWD Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center reported that 871,757 people (184,278 families) were affected in 1,215 barangays across eight regions and 24 provinces, with 44 confirmed deaths (129 more pending validation) and 155 people missing. In addition to causing the loss of human lives, Tembin substantially impacted shelter, livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities and caused damage to critical infrastructure including roads, bridges and power transmission lines. Damages to agriculture and infrastructure were calculated at 2.1 billion Philippine pesos (PHP) or around CHF 38.9 million.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

Through the PRC Operation Centre, which functions 24/7, as part of its standard operating procedures, all PRC chapters in the forecasted storm-affected areas were alerted to prepare for preemptive evacuations and emergency response. The national headquarters of PRC and chapters closely coordinated with the national, regional, provincial, municipal, and city disaster risk reduction management offices (DRRMOs) and other counterparts. PRC also participated in the NDRRMC pre-disaster risk analysis and preparedness planning meetings.

Before TS Tembin made landfall, with support from the IFRC, PRC dispatched a standard set of non-food items to Mindanao for 1,000 families. Immediately after landfall, response teams (143 community-based Red Cross volunteers and chapter-based Red Cross action teams) were deployed for local response.

National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members including Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) teams were also deployed. PRC mobilized WASH hubs based in Mindanao with capacity for water treatment, storage and transporting. Coordination, assessment and response teams were deployed from the national headquarters to augment the chapter teams.