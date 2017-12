This Emergency Appeal seeks 2,836,688 Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to deliver assistance and support to 20,000 people affected by Tropical Storm Tembin. The operation will focus on the following sectors: health (including psychosocial support and nutrition); water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); livelihoods (including cash); shelter (including non-food items); disaster risk reduction, protection, gender and inclusion (PGI); and National Society capacity enhancement.

The appeal is launched on a preliminary basis and will be revised once assessments are completed. A detailed emergency plan of action (EPoA) for this appeal will be finalized and attached during January 2018

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

16 December 2017: Tropical Storm Kai-Tak makes landfall over San Policarpio. Eastern Samar. PRC mounts a response to deliver immediate assistance to affected people.

16 to 20 December: As PRC continues response to deliver immediate assistance to people affected by Tropical Storm Kai-Tak, a new Low-Pressure Area (LPA) forms, gains strength to a tropical depression (TD) and later becomes Tropical Storm Tembin.

21 December: The Philippine Red Cross PRC enhances its preparedness measures for approaching Tropical Storm Tembin, and dispatches non-food items for 1,000 families from its Cebu regional warehouse to Mindanao. IFRC allocates 31,764 Swiss francs from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support the National Society’s readiness measures.

22-23 December: Tropical Storm Tembin makes landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental, then tracks over the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga del Norte. It cause heavy rains, which prompt floods and landslides that kill at least 170 people.

25 December: IFRC launches an Emergency Appeal for 2,836,6883 Swiss francs, including a DREF start-up loan of 313,000 Swiss francs, to support the PRC in meeting the humanitarian needs of 20,000 people.